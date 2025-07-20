Afghanistan Refugees: Victims of Pakistani Police Extortion and Forgotten U.S. Promises

8am: Refugees who fled to Pakistan after the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan are now living in uncertainty and harsh conditions. They report that the United States and other Western countries promised to relocate them and instructed them to move to third countries, but nearly four years have passed since their cases began processing, with no updates on their fate. Meanwhile, they face the risk of forced deportation, abuse, and extortion by Pakistani police. These refugees add that if returned to Afghanistan, they would be detained and killed by the Taliban due to their prior collaboration with U.S. forces. They urge Western countries to expedite their relocation process and pressure the Pakistani government to stop harassing refugees further. Click here to read more (external link).

