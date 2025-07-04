Afghan migrants from Iran face crisis at Islam Qala border with shelter and resource shortages

Khaama: Afghan migrants returning from Iran face a dire situation at the Islam Qala border, struggling with severe shortages of shelter and resources. Hundreds of Afghan migrants who were recently deported from Iran are facing severe conditions at the Islam Qala border, struggling with a lack of drinking water, food, and shelter. The situation has worsened due to extreme heat, with temperatures soaring to 45°C, and a lack of organized management at the site, raising serious concerns about the migrants’ health and safety. Click here to read more (external link).

Related