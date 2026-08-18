Afghan man sentenced to 51 days for illegally entering US from Canada

Amu: An Afghan man has pleaded guilty to illegally entering the United States from Canada and was sentenced to 51 days in jail, federal prosecutors said. Khan Afsar Ahmadzai, 30, of Kabul, admitted that he crossed the US-Canada border on foot near Champlain, New York, on June 3, bypassing an official immigration inspection point, according to the US Attorney’s Office. US Border Patrol agents apprehended Ahmadzai after he crossed the border, prosecutors said. Ahmadzai pleaded guilty to illegal re-entry and was immediately sentenced to 51 days in jail. Federal prosecutors said he would be subject to deportation after completing his sentence. Click here to read more (external link).