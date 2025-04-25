Pakistan’s defense minister admits to decades of support to terrorists

Amu: Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Pakistan’s defense minister has admitted that the country supported terrorist groups for more than three decades, calling it a mistake tied to US-led foreign policy decisions — a rare public acknowledgment that comes amid renewed tensions with India following a deadly attack in Kashmir. In an interview with Sky News, Asif said Pakistan had served the interests of the United States and its allies by backing militant groups during the Cold War and the global war on terror. “Well, we have been doing this dirty work for the United States for three decades,” Asif said when asked directly whether Pakistan had a long history of supporting, funding and training terrorist. Click here to read more (external link).

