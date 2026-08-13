Pakistan Bans Citizens of Afghanistan from Studying at Medical Universities

8am: Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) has announced that citizens of Afghanistan are prohibited from studying medicine and dentistry at universities in Pakistan until further notice. The council said in an official letter on Thursday, August 13, that the decision was made following the receipt of policy guidelines from the competent senior authorities and based on a decision by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) on July 30, 2026. According to the letter, students from Afghanistan studying medicine and dentistry in Pakistan must return to Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).