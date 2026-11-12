Rising Insecurity: Two Women Killed in Faryab

8am: Sources told the Hasht-e Subh Daily on Thursday, November 12, that two women were killed and two men injured in a shooting inside a house. According to the sources, the incident occurred last night in the Damqol area of Maimana, the provincial capital of Faryab. In recent incidents, a woman was killed in a shooting in Nangarhar, a young woman was killed in Ghor Province, and two women were killed in Bala Murghab District of Badghis Province. Click here to read more (external link).

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