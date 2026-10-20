Taliban Has Deployed 30000 Forces Across 700 Posts In Panjshir, Says NRF

Afghanistan International: A senior National Resistance Front official claims the Taliban has set up about 700 security posts and deployed nearly 30,000 forces in Panjshir, which he says the group views as its biggest strategic threat. Abdullah Khenjani, head of the NRF’s political office and its spokesman, wrote on X on Tuesday, 20 October, that no region in Afghanistan’s history had been as heavily militarised and repressed as Panjshir under Taliban rule. Click here to read more (external link).