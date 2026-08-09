Anti-Taliban fronts claim 19 attacks in 10 days

Amu: The Afghanistan Freedom Front said it conducted seven attacks between July 30 and Aug. 9, claiming to have killed 16 Taliban members and wounded 19 others in Badakhshan, Kunduz, Nangarhar and Faryab provinces. The United Front of Afghanistan separately claimed responsibility for 10 attacks during the same period, saying 15 Taliban members were killed and 15 others wounded in operations across Baghlan, Faryab, Kandahar, Helmand, Badghis, Badakhshan and Ghor provinces. The National Resistance Front also claimed that its fighters killed two Taliban members in an attack in Herat on July 30, while the military wing of the Green Trend, led by former Vice President Amrullah Saleh, said it targeted a Taliban fuel convoy in the Salang Pass on Saturday. Click here to read more (external link).