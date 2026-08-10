RSF: Taliban issued more than 20 directives to restrict press freedom in five years

Amu: Reporters Without Borders says the Taliban have “weaponized” Afghanistan’s legal and regulatory system against the press, turning a succession of media restrictions imposed over five years into an increasingly formal framework for controlling journalism and suppressing critical reporting. The organization says more than 20 nationwide directives, alongside provincial orders, have restricted everything from criticism of Taliban officials and political programming to women’s voices, journalists’ choice of guests and the terminology news organizations are required to use. In a report marking five years since the Taliban returned to power, RSF traces a series of decrees, directives and verbal orders issued by Taliban institutions from September 2021 through January 2026. Click here to read more (external link).