Two Senior NRF Commanders Killed In Northern Baghlan, Says Taliban

Afghanistan International: The Taliban police command in Baghlan says its forces killed two National Resistance Front commanders during an operation in Nahrin district. The Taliban identified the commanders as Shams and Baba. The Taliban police command in Baghlan said on Friday, 28 August, that the two senior NRF members were killed during an operation the previous night in the Char Sai area of Nahrin district. According to the Taliban, Shams, also known as “Kharabat”, was the NRF’s military commander for Nahrin, Burka and Jalgah districts, while Babah was the group’s military commander in Nahrin. Click here to read more (external link).

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