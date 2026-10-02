Defence Belt From Afghanistan To Lebanon Must Be Strengthened, Says IRGC Quds Force Chief

Afghanistan International: Esmail Qaani, commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, called for strengthening Tehran-backed groups known as the “Axis of Resistance” from Afghanistan to Yemen and from Iran to Gaza and Lebanon. He also hailed the withdrawal of US forces from Iraq as a victory. Regarding Afghanistan, Qaani included the country alongside Yemen, Iran, Gaza and Lebanon in what he described as a belt of defence, independence and dignity. He provided no further details about the specific role of Iranian-backed armed groups in Afghanistan or Tehran’s policy towards the country. Click here to read more (external link).