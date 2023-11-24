Afghan Embassy To India Closed Permanently

By RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi

November 24, 2023

Afghanistan’s embassy to New Delhi has announced it is closing permanently due to what it said was “pressure from the Indian government” and lack of diplomatic recognition. The embassy said in a statement that the closure entered into force already on November 23 and came after the ceasing of operations from the start of last month. The statement said that emergency consular services will continue to be provided to Afghan citizens. The embassy requested that the Afghan flag remain on the building.

Copyright (c) 2023. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.

