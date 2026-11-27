Amu: UN human rights experts have urged the International Criminal Court (ICC) to reverse its decision to close the original investigation into alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Afghanistan before August 2021, warning that the move could deny justice to hundreds of thousands of victims and survivors. Human Rights Watch also warned on November 17 that the decision could restrict opportunities to investigate alleged atrocities committed by US forces and former Afghan government security personnel. Click here to read more (external link).