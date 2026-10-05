Taliban Rule, IS-K Threats Increase Risks For Hazaras, Says Report

Afghanistan International: Examining historical roots and contemporary developments, the research report says that although ISIS is not necessarily aligned with the Taliban, its growing influence and anti-Shia ideology in different areas have contributed significantly to increasing the vulnerability of the Hazara community. The report also cites the latest findings of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), which highlight the continuing difficult conditions faced by Hazaras. These include the killing of 12 civilians at a Shia shrine in Herat province in April 2026 and the detention of 45 Shia men in Kabul on June 18, 2026 for displaying Ashura flags. Click here to read more (external link).