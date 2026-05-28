Taliban Pressure Is Driving People Away From The Government, Says Senior Shia cleric

Afghanistan International: Ayatollah Waezzada Behsudi, a prominent and senior Shia emulation and cleric, says Taliban pressure on followers of the Ja’fari school has steadily increased over the past five years, adding that people approach religious scholars in tears to complain about mounting restrictions. Speaking during Eid al-Adha prayers, Behsudi said that despite the Taliban’s claims of religious commitment and adherence to Islamic law, pressure on Shia communities has intensified day by day. Click here to read more (external link).