Judges close part of ICC Afghanistan investigations that could look at US troops

Reuters: Judges at the International Criminal Court have issued a decision to formally close part of the prosecutor’s investigations into Afghanistan that previously looked at alleged crimes by US troops and to focus only on actions of the Taliban since 2021, court documents show. It is the latest step in a legal tussle between prosecutors and judges about the Afghanistan case, and comes after the United States issued institutional sanctions against the court, citing US opposition to arrest warrants issued for Israeli officials and ​the investigation into actions of US soldiers in Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).

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