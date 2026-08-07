ICC judges order Taliban case split from Afghanistan probe that covers US troops

Mid East Eye: Judges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) have ordered prosecutors to open a standalone investigation into allegations of gender persecution by the Taliban, separating it from the court’s long-running Afghanistan war crimes probe that covered US nationals, Middle East Eye can reveal. Since February 2025, the US has imposed retaliatory financial and visa sanctions on court officials in connection with the Afghanistan and Palestine investigations, citing efforts to prosecute nationals or allies of the US. Click here to read more (external link).