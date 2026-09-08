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Amnesty International condemns Pakistan order requiring Afghan medical students to return

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Ariana: Amnesty International has condemned the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council’s decision requiring Afghan medical students in Pakistan to return to Afghanistan, calling it discriminatory and arbitrary. The organization said the decision would have particularly severe consequences for female Afghan students, many of whom have already been denied access to higher education in Afghanistan under the Islamic Emirate’s restrictions on women and girls. Click here to read more (external link).

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