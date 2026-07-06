Abdul Ahad Momand, Afghanistan’s first astronaut, laid to rest in Kabul

Amu: Abdul Ahad Momand, the first Afghan to travel to space, was buried in Kabul on Monday after his body was returned from Germany, where he died last week following a battle with cancer. Momand’s body arrived in Kabul from Munich on Monday morning. Taliban officials, members of his family, friends and other Afghans gathered at Kabul airport to receive it. Funeral prayers were held later in the morning at the Eidgah Mosque, before Momand was buried at Tapa-e-Maranjan in Kabul. Click here to read more (external link).