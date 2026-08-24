WHO reports four new polio cases in Afghanistan, bringing 2026 total to 19

Ariana: Four new cases of wild poliovirus type 1 have been reported in Afghanistan, bringing the country’s total to 19 so far in 2026, according to a new update by the World Health Organization. The four newly reported cases include two in Herat province — one each in Shindand and Adraskan districts — and one each in Dila district of Paktika province and Arghistan district of Kandahar province, the WHO’s Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office said in its report for Week 32, ending Aug. 16. The new cases bring the number of confirmed WPV1 cases across the WHO Eastern Mediterranean region to 22 this year. Afghanistan accounts for 19 of them, while Pakistan has reported three. Click here to read more (external link).