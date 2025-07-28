WHO: Instability Has Turned Hepatitis into a Hidden Threat in Afghanistan

8am: The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported that years of instability have weakened Afghanistan’s healthcare system, causing diseases like hepatitis B and C to be largely overlooked. On Monday, July 28, 2025, the WHO emphasized the urgent need to remove barriers to care, prevention, and treatment of hepatitis in the country. Many individuals in Afghanistan fall victim to hepatitis due to a lack of awareness about their condition, according to the WHO. Dr. Edwin Ceniza Salvador, WHO’s representative in Afghanistan, stated: “Many people in Afghanistan fall victim to hepatitis, not because the disease is untreatable, but because it is diagnosed too late.” Click here to read more (external link).

