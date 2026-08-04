WHO: Afghanistan reports 15 polio cases in 2026

Amu: The World Health Organization said no new cases of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) were confirmed in Afghanistan or Pakistan during the latest reporting week, leaving Afghanistan with 15 confirmed cases in 2026 — the highest number recorded globally this year. In its latest Eastern Mediterranean Polio Bulletin, covering the week ending Aug. 2, the WHO said a total of 18 wild poliovirus cases have been reported this year, including 15 in Afghanistan and three in Pakistan. Click here to read more (external link).

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