WHO: 310 die of infectious diseases in Afghanistan in one month

Khaama: In one month, 310 people in Afghanistan died of infectious diseases including measles, respiratory infections, Crimean-Congo fever, and diarrhea. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that 310 people in Afghanistan died from infectious diseases in May. The report highlighted measles, acute respiratory infections, Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever, and severe diarrhea as the primary causes. The WHO has warned that due to declining international aid, especially from the United States, more than 10% of Afghanistan’s population may lose access to healthcare by the end of the year. Click here to read more (external link).