HIV Cases Rise Sharply in Afghanistan as Health Officials Warn of Growing Public Health Threat

Khaama: Health officials in Afghanistan say at least 286 new HIV infections have been recorded across the country since March 2025, warning that the number of cases has risen significantly compared with previous years and that many infections remain undiagnosed. Officials at the Afghan-Japan Hospital in Kabul, one of Afghanistan’s main centers for HIV diagnosis and treatment, said 86 positive cases were identified during the past five months alone. They described the increase as part of a broader upward trend in HIV infections nationwide. Click here to read more (external link).