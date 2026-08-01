Afghanistan launches polio vaccination drive as cases rise to 15 this year

Amu: Afghanistan on Saturday launched a 10-day nationwide child immunization campaign that will administer six vaccines against preventable diseases, as the country continues to record new cases of wild poliovirus despite years of eradication efforts. According to the latest World Health Organization (WHO) data, 15 cases of wild poliovirus had been confirmed in Afghanistan by the end of July 2026. The cases were reported in the provinces of Nangarhar, Kunar, Helmand, Herat, Kabul, Zabul and Paktia, underscoring the continued geographic spread of the disease. Click here to read more (external link).