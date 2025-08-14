Afghanistan Faces a Dire Humanitarian Crisis and Healthcare Collapse Under Taliban Rule

8am: Following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, the country’s healthcare system has been pushed to the brink of collapse, with international aid, which formed the backbone of medical service provision, almost entirely cut off. The American newspaper New Lines reported on Thursday, August 14, 2025, that more than 23 million people, nearly half of Afghanistan’s population, require assistance to access food, clean water, or basic medical care. This situation has become alarmingly worse following the significant reduction of global aid and the withdrawal of international relief organizations. Click here to read more (external link).