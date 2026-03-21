Afghanistan again ranked last in global happiness index

Ariana: Afghanistan has once again been ranked the least happy country in the world, according to the latest edition of the World Happiness Report. The report, which measures people’s overall life satisfaction across 147 countries, placed Afghanistan at the bottom of the global ranking for another year, with a score 1.4 out of 10. Researchers assess factors such as income levels, social support, freedom to make life choices, perceptions of corruption, and overall quality of life. Click here to read more (external link).