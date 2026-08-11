Taliban Justice Minister Denies Ethnic Motive Behind Land Seizures

Afghanistan International: Taliban Justice Minister Abdul Hakim Sharaei has rejected allegations of “systematic discrimination” and attempts to forcibly displace Hazaras, saying land recovery is a legal matter unrelated to ethnicity or religion. His remarks came after the Taliban Justice Ministry had earlier declared Omid-e Sabz township in Kabul state property and ordered residents to leave their homes by 6 August. The decision prompted widespread criticism. Click here to read more (external link).