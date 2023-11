Tolo News: Local officials of the Gayan district said that houses have not yet been built for many earthquake victims in the district. According to them, more than 7,000 houses in the district were destroyed in the deadly earthquake of 1401. The residents of Gayan Paktika district want the authorities to pay attention to the construction of roads, health centers, and other parts of their lives in addition to the construction of shelters. Click here to read more (external link).