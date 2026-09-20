Kabul Engulfed in Dust: Residents Complain of Rising Air Pollution

8am: A number of Kabul residents have expressed concern over the increase in dust in various parts of the city. They say Kabul is breathing amid dust and air pollution, and the continuation of this situation has made daily life and commuting more difficult for people. Meanwhile, environmental experts warn that the continuation and increase of dust could have widespread consequences for human health, the environment, and the economy, and could impose high social and economic costs on society. Click here to read more (external link).

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