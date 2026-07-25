Families face mounting losses as floods ravage 16 provinces

Amu: Families across parts of Afghanistan are struggling to recover after flash floods destroyed homes, businesses and sources of income, leaving many residents without even their basic necessities. The devastation has been particularly severe in Nuristan province, where residents said floodwaters washed away parts of markets, hotels and other businesses, depriving many families of their livelihoods. “These hotels and buildings were constructed about 15 to 20 years ago,” said Zikrullah, a resident of Nuristan. “Their destruction has caused heavy financial losses for the people.” Click here to read more (external link).