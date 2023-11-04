Earthquake survivors grappling with unsanitary conditions in open spaces

Khaama: The World Health Organization has expressed concern over the situation of earthquake survivors in Herat province. The Organization stated that many people are still living in unsanitary conditions and lack access to basic life necessities. This organization, in a report published on Saturday, has emphasized that earthquake survivors in Herat are exposed to increasing health risks, exceptionally infectious and waterborne diseases, mental health issues, and social and psychological challenges, as well as potential risks of physical and sexual violence. Click here to read more (external link).