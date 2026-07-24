Deforestation on the Rise in Afghanistan: Experts Warn of Environmental Consequences

8am: Several environmental and agricultural experts have expressed concern over the increase in deforestation in Afghanistan due to poverty, lack of awareness, and the dependency of the population on natural resources. They say that the unchecked increase in tree cutting in recent years has posed a serious threat to the country’s forest cover and will bring unfortunate consequences for the environment and people’s lives. They add that the continuation of this trend intensifies the risk of soil erosion, the spread of desertification, the reduction of water resources, and increased vulnerability to climate change, and that repairing this damage will require years. According to them, widespread poverty, unemployment, the lack of alternative fuel, and weak management and protection of natural resources are among the most important factors behind the increase in deforestation in the country. Click here to read more (external link).