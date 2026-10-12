Climate Change and Habitat Destruction Push Afghanistan’s Wildlife Toward Extinction

8am: Several environmental experts and wildlife researchers warn that climate change is threatening the survival of wild species in Afghanistan by altering the conditions of their natural habitats. They say rising temperatures, intensifying droughts, and melting glaciers have limited wildlife’s access to water and food, making life harder for species such as the snow leopard, the Marco Polo sheep, and aquatic birds. They add that, together with habitat destruction, this situation could negatively affect the reproduction and survival of these species. According to them, illegal hunting, deforestation, and land-use change are other factors that are increasing the threats to wildlife in Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).