8am: Local sources, in photos sent from around Band-e Amir in Bamyan province to the Hasht-e Subh Daily, say that many tourists who visit the area for leisure in different seasons of the year leave their garbage and plastic behind in nature. According to these sources, the wind scatters the plastics across the surrounding areas, and they have even caused problems for residents of nearby areas. The sources stress that abandoning plastic waste in nature, in addition to creating environmental challenges, endangers the health of animals that eat these materials and may contract various diseases. The images provided to the Hasht-e Subh Daily show that large parts of the area around Band-e Amir have been contaminated with plastic waste, and that a large volume of plastic and other garbage has accumulated there. This comes as, according to local sources, several entities under Taliban control are responsible for the protection and management of this tourist area. Click here to read more (external link).