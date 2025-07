BBC News: In a sweltering city in Afghanistan, taxis have been spotted with scrubby barrels and exhaust tubes mounted to their roofs. These are the hand-made air coolers that taxi drivers have cobbled together in their desperate efforts to beat the heat. Temperatures regularly exceed 40C (104F) in the southern city of Kandahar, but air-conditioning units inside cars often break down, the cabbies lament. Click here to read more (external link).