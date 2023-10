Khaama: On Thursday morning, residents of Afghanistan’s western Herat province were abruptly shaken awake as yet another earthquake, measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale, struck, further amplifying their apprehensions and highlighting the ongoing seismic challenges faced by the region. The epicentre of this recent seismic event was pinpointed in the Qara Bagh area, situated approximately 30 kilometres away from Herat City, the provincial capital. Click here to read more (external link).

Related