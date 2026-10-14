Tehran May Lease Part Of Chabahar Land To Taliban, Says Iranian MP

Afghanistan International: Iranian MP Mohammad Mehdi Shahriari says Tehran may make 100 hectares of land at Chabahar port available to Afghanistan for two to five years for imports and transit activities. Shahriari is a member of the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission. He said Afghanistan has no access to international waters and that the land could be made available to the Afghan side to import goods through Chabahar port and transport them through Iranian territory. Click here to read more (external link).