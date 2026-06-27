Rickshaw Ban in Nangarhar Leaves Drivers Without Income and Answers

8am: Several rickshaw operators in Nangarhar province are complaining about the Taliban’s ban on these vehicles, saying the decision has stripped them of their only source of income and livelihood. They say they had purchased their rickshaws through great hardship and by investing all their savings in order to provide for their families, but now find themselves unable to meet their households’ daily expenses. The drivers add that the ban has not only failed to resolve traffic congestion but has actually led to a surge in the number of Suzuki minivans on city streets. Meanwhile, some economic analysts warn that under the current difficult economic conditions, this decision carries severe consequences for family livelihoods. In their view, the ban not only destroys the drivers’ capital investment but also limits access to affordable transportation for citizens, particularly low-income residents and women. Click here to read more (external link).