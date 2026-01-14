Public employees remain unpaid despite Taliban assurances

Amu: Employees at the ministries of economy, refugees and repatriation, and the administrative affairs office said they were facing mounting financial pressure as delays continued through the winter. “Unfortunately, it has been about two months since salaries were paid,” a public employee said, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal. “We have followed up with finance officials, but they say the delay is due to the end of the fiscal year and administrative problems. There is no clear timeline for payment.” Click here to read more (external link).

