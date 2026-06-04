New scam freezes Afghan investors’ funds in Gold BS

Khaama: Hundreds, and potentially thousands, of Afghans have lost access to their savings after the apparent collapse of the investment platform “Gold BS,” also known as “Thomas,” in what victims describe as one of the country’s largest recent financial scams. The case has renewed concerns about financial fraud in Afghanistan, where weak consumer protections, limited financial literacy, and economic hardship have made many citizens vulnerable to high-risk investment schemes promising quick profits. The collapse also comes at a time when many Afghan households are facing severe economic pressures. Click here to read more (external link).