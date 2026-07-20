Afghanistan’s Internet Crisis: High Costs, Poor Quality, Frustrated Users

8am: Decreasing internet quality, low speeds, and frequent outages in Afghanistan have created serious problems for a number of users, particularly journalists and others whose daily work depends on the internet. They say that despite paying high costs for internet packages and Wi-Fi services, the quality of these services has declined and, in many cases, no longer meets their needs. Users complain about packages running out early, rising costs, and the lack of effective accountability from telecommunications companies, saying that internet instability has disrupted their work, education, and communication. Click here to read more (external link).