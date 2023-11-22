formats

Afghanistan tops global list for highest landmine-affected areas

Khaama: In its latest report, the Danish Refugee Council has highlighted that the lands in Afghanistan, where 70% of the population currently resides in rural areas, are heavily contaminated with landmines. This is particularly concerning given that 80% of the Afghan population is directly or indirectly dependent on agriculture for their livelihoods. The prevalence of landmines not only poses a direct threat to the safety of the people but also significantly hinders the agricultural activities that form the backbone of the country’s economy. Click here to read more (external link).

