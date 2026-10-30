16 Attacks Kill 18 Taliban Fighters In One Week, Says Afghanistan United Front

Afghanistan International: The Afghanistan United Front, led by Sami Sadat, says it carried out 16 attacks against Taliban forces across eight provinces in the past week. According to statements issued between 22 and 29 October, 18 Taliban members were killed and nine wounded. A review of statements released by the Afghanistan United Front shows that the attacks were concentrated in Kandahar, Kapisa, Helmand, Ghor, Zabul, Badakhshan, Ghazni and Parwan provinces. Click here to read more (external link).

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