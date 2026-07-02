Sources: Taliban Traffic Department Has Become a Hub of Bribery

8am: Sources within the Taliban-controlled Traffic Department say that corruption is widespread within the department. Speaking to the Hasht-e Subh Daily, these sources say that international driving licenses are issued to some individuals through their relatives in exchange for bribes. According to them, private vehicles whose owners pay daily or weekly bribes to traffic officers are granted permission to transport passengers, while other private cars are denied this right. The sources also say that money is collected from roadside carts as well, coordinated with Taliban personnel responsible for traffic staff. This comes as a number of the country’s citizens, in interviews with the Hasht-e Subh Daily some time ago, expressed strong concern over the rise in corruption and bribery within government institutions under Taliban control. Click here to read more (external link).