Nuristan Tourism Fees: Visitors Pay at the Gate but Receive No Services in Return

8am: Several tourists visiting Nuristan say that the Taliban collect money from them at the province’s entry gates, but this revenue is not being spent on improving tourism infrastructure and services. According to these tourists, if visitors are charged fees, basic facilities and services must be provided in return, including rest areas, health services, sanitation maintenance, and improved road networks. Some economic experts also say that collecting money from tourists can only be justified if this revenue is transparently reinvested in developing the tourism industry and improving Nuristan’s infrastructure. According to them, if that is not the case, such an action will be perceived by tourists as a form of extortion, capable of negatively affecting visitors’ perceptions and reducing the province’s appeal as a tourist destination. Click here to read more (external link).