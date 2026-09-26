Allegations of Abuse and Corruption: Is Badakhshan’s Health System on the Verge of Collapse?

8am: A number of residents of Badakhshan have expressed serious concern over the poor state of health service delivery in the province. They say that for about a year, an organization called the “Sanayee Development Organization” (SDO) has been responsible for providing health services in the province, but has failed to properly carry out its responsibilities. At the same time, sources have raised concerns about the misuse of resources and the organization’s ties with the Taliban in Badakhshan. They accuse the organization’s director and some of its members of abuse of authority, saying that the head of Taliban public health supports the organization because it has rented three of his vehicles. Credible sources allege that the director and some of his close associates have sexually exploited the vulnerable situation of several health workers. Click here to read more (external link).