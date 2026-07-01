Two Taliban Members Killed In Kunduz Attack, Says Afghanistan Freedom Front

Afghanistan International: The Afghanistan Freedom Front said its fighters attacked Taliban forces in Kunduz on Tuesday. The group released a video claiming two Taliban members were killed and another was injured in the assault. In a post on X on Wednesday, the Afghanistan Freedom Front said it had targeted a Taliban Ranger patrol vehicle in Kunduz city. According to the statement, the attack took place in the Bandar-e Kabul area of Karte Ariana in Kunduz. Click here to read more (external link).