Two Taliban Members Killed In Attack On Intelligence Compound, Says AFF

Afghanistan International: The Afghanistan Freedom Front (AFF) has claimed responsibility for an attack on a Taliban intelligence facility in Charikar, the capital of Parwan province, on the evening of Monday, 7 July. In a statement released after the incident, the group said two Taliban members were killed and three others wounded in the assault. Local sources in Parwan confirmed the attack took place, though further details remain limited. Click here to read more (external link).

