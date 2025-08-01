Targeted Taliban Morality Police In Kabul, Says Resistance Group

Afghanistan International: The Afghanistan Freedom Front (AFF) has claimed responsibility for an armed attack on a Taliban checkpoint in Kabul, where members of the Ministry of Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice were reportedly stationed. In a statement released late Thursday, 31 July, the AFF said the assault took place in the Chilston area of Kabul’s Police District 7. The group claimed that three Taliban fighters were killed and two members of the Taliban’s so-called morality police were wounded. According to the AFF, the Taliban personnel at the checkpoint had been stopping vehicles and harassing civilians, prompting the targeted operation. Click here to read more (external link).